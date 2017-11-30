Kuwait on Thursday invited Qatar to a summit of Gulf countries next week, state media said, in the first such invitation in a months-long Saudi-led diplomatic boycott of Doha, the state-run KUNA news agency said.

It added the message was delivered by Kuwait's ambassador to Qatar during a meeting with Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Haman Al Thani on Thursday.

For the last six months, Kuwait has tried to play a mediating role in an ongoing dispute between Qatar and a four-nation bloc of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia.

In June, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic and commercial ties with Doha, accusing it of financing militants and allying with Iran.

Qatar, for its part, has denied the accusations, describing the attempts to isolate it as a breach of international law.

Turkish mediation

Qatar's ambassador to Turkey, Salem bin Mubarak al Shafi also hailed Turkish mediation efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis.

“We highly appreciate the Turkish role and efforts by Turkish officials to resolve the crisis,” he said.