WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile fired from Yemen
The second ballistic missile fired from Yemen into Saudi Arabia this month was intercepted over the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait.
Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile fired from Yemen
Saudi Arabia have been conducting air strikes in Yemen in support of government troops against Iran-backed Houthi rebels since March 2015. / Reuters
December 1, 2017

A ballistic missile fired by Yemen's armed Houthi group at Saudi Arabia was shot down on Thursday near the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya channel reported.

It was the second ballistic missile fired from Yemen this month, after an earlier rocket was brought down near King Khaled Airport on the northern outskirts of the capital, Riyadh.

A Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen has closed air, land and sea access in a move it says is meant to stop a flow of Iranian arms to the Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen. The blockade has cut food imports to seven million people on the brink of famine. "Air defence intercepted a ballistic missile, fired by the Houthis towards Khamis Mushait," Al Arabiya said on its Twitter account, without giving details.

The Houthis and allied militias loyal to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who have fired dozens of missiles into Saudi territory during a two-and-a-half-year war, said on their official news agency they had launched a mid-range ballistic missile that "hit its military target with high precision."

Recommended

SABA, quoting a military source, added the "successful test was a new start of locally made missile launches."

Saudi Arabia and its allies, who receive logistical and intelligence help from the United States, accuse the Houthis of being a proxy of Iran.

The coalition has launched thousands of air strikes against the Houthis who still control much of Yemen's main population centres including the capital Sanaa and the strategic port and city of Hodeidah.

The conflict has led to one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and killed at least 10,000 people.

Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'