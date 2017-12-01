WORLD
Las Vegas concert shooting victims seek justice
Cases filed on behalf of hundreds of victims of the October 1 massacre have targeted MGM Resorts, the security company at the event, and LIVE nation, which organised the country music concert.
Heather Selkin, mother of shooting victim Paige Gasper, at a news conference. / AP Archive
December 1, 2017

It's been two months since Stephen Paddock shot into the crowd at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others on October 1.

Soon after, lawsuits against him and organisations linked to the concert started to roll out.

Several cases filed in California on behalf of hundreds of victims have targeted MGM Resorts, the security company at the concert, and LIVE nation, which organised the country music festival.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
