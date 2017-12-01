TÜRKİYE
End of PKK activity in Turkey 'near,' PM Yildirim says
Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says it not possible for the PKK terror group to recover.
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaking in the capital, Ankara.
December 1, 2017

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday the end of the PKK terror group's activities inside Turkey was "very near."

Speaking at an event at the Gendarmerie General Command in the capital, Ankara, Yildirim said, "We can easily say this: there is no possibility for the PKK terrorist organisation to recover."

"The end of the terrorist organisation's activities inside Turkey is very near."

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU and the United States.

In its more than three-decade terror campaign against Turkey, more than 40,000 people, including women and children have been killed.

Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.

