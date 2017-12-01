Turkey's exports reached $155.4 billion in the past year, representing a 10.5 percentage point yearly increase, Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) announced on Friday.

From January to November exports reached $142.7 billion, marking a 10.7 percentage point hike over the same period last year.

In November, the country's exports rose by 14.2 percentage points year-on-year and recorded $13.6 billion, TIM said.