WORLD
3 MIN READ
Advances but no deal in latest round of Venezuela political talks
Venezuela's government and opposition envoys agree to hold further talks to resolve the economic and political crisis crushing the country on December 15 in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic.
Advances but no deal in latest round of Venezuela political talks
General view during the meeting between the Venezuelan government representatives and members of the Venezuelan opposition at the Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Santo Domingo on December 2, 2017. / AFP
December 3, 2017

Venezuela's government and opposition made "significant advances" in the latest talks aimed at resolving the country's crushing economic and political crisis, they said on Saturday after two days of meetings in the Dominican Republic.

But there was no agreement and negotiations will continue in Santo Domingo on December 15, the two sides said in a statement read by Dominican President Danilo Medina. 

He hosted the talks with fellow mediator and former Spanish prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.

"Government and opposition declare that there have been significant advances in the search for an agreement," the statement said.

It added that the meetings which began on Friday established "the firm will" to reach a deal.

Foreign ministers from Latin American nations acted as guarantors during the discussions.

Recommended

Previous meetings hosted by Medina have failed to take the negotiations beyond preliminary discussions.

The main demand of the opposition coalition, Democratic Union Roundtable (MUD), is the opening of a "humanitarian corridor" to allow the import of desperately-needed food and medicines to alleviate the worst of the economic crisis – along with a guarantee of free and fair presidential elections next year.

The opposition is divided over the talks. Some in the coalition dismiss them as nothing more than an attempt by Maduro to buy time as he continues to consolidate power.

In addition to Mexico and Chile – invited by the MUD – Bolivia and Nicaragua joined the discussions as allies of Maduro.

The Venezuelan president is demanding the opposition work for the lifting of US sanctions which prohibit officials and entities of his government from negotiating new debt deals with US creditors.

He also wants the opposition-dominated parliament to get behind his plan to restructure Venezuela's foreign debt, estimated at $150 billion.

State oil giant PDVSA and Venezuela have been declared in selective default for failing to meet payments on certain bonds in time.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'