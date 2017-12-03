Venezuela's government and opposition made "significant advances" in the latest talks aimed at resolving the country's crushing economic and political crisis, they said on Saturday after two days of meetings in the Dominican Republic.

But there was no agreement and negotiations will continue in Santo Domingo on December 15, the two sides said in a statement read by Dominican President Danilo Medina.

He hosted the talks with fellow mediator and former Spanish prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.

"Government and opposition declare that there have been significant advances in the search for an agreement," the statement said.

It added that the meetings which began on Friday established "the firm will" to reach a deal.

Foreign ministers from Latin American nations acted as guarantors during the discussions.