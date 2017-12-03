The Metropolitan Opera announced Saturday it would investigate claims that its longtime music director sexually abused a teenage boy three decades ago.

"We are deeply disturbed by the news articles that are being published online today about James Levine," said the New York house, one of the world's most prestigious opera companies.

Levine's accuser, now middle-aged, contacted the police department in Lake Forest, Illinois, in October of 2016 to report that he'd had sexual contact with the conductor when he was under age 18.