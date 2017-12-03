WORLD
Taliban's special forces commander killed in Afghanistan
Mullah Shah Wali was the commander of Taliban's Red Unit and was directly involved in Taliban offensives.
Taliban militants are seen in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan. (File photo) / Reuters
December 3, 2017

The commander of the Taliban's special forces branch, known as the Red Unit, was killed last week in Helmand province by Afghan forces, according to Afghanistan's main intelligence agency.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said Mullah Shah Wali, also known as Mullah Naser, was killed in an air operation in Helmand.

The province is a Taliban stronghold in the heartland of Afghanistan's lucrative drug trade.

Wali became the commander of the Taliban's Red Unit as well as deputy shadow governor of Helmand province three years ago and was directly involved in Taliban offensives, the statement said.

The Red Unit is thought to be equipped with advanced weapons, including night vision scopes, 82mm rockets, heavy machine guns and US-made assault rifles, according to the Afghan military.

Wali was killed alongside a suicide bomber and two other Taliban commanders in Helmand's Musa Qala district, according to the NDS.

The United States has worked hard to build up Afghan air support and attack capabilities since they were found inadequate after most foreign forces withdrew three years ago.

SOURCE:Reuters
