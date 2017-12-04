South Korea and the United States launched their largest-ever joint aerial drills on Monday, officials said.

It came a week after North Korea said it had tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile ever in defiance of international sanctions and condemnation.

The joint exercise is designed to enhance readiness and operational capability and to ensure peace and security on the Korean peninsula, the US military had said before the drills began.

The annual US-South Korean drill, called Vigilant Ace, will run until Friday, with six F-22 Raptor stealth fighters to be deployed among the more than 230 aircraft taking part.

F-35 fighters will also join the drill, which will also include the largest number of fifth-generation fighters to take part, according to a South Korea-based US Air Force spokesman.

Around 12,000 US service members, including from the marines and navy, will join South Korean troops. Aircraft taking part will be flown from eight US and South Korean military installations.

South Korean media reports said B-1B Lancer bombers could join the exercise this week. The US Air Force spokesman could not confirm the reports.

The exercises have been condemned as a provocation by the isolated North.