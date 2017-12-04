POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Jordanian teacher brightens up class with music and theatre
A Jordanian physics teacher, Mohammad Shbool, combines complex physics with theatre and music to hold the attention of his students.
Mohammad Shbool interacts with his students during their class at a public school in Amman, Jordan, November 26, 2017. / Reuters
December 4, 2017

Physics and maths formulas can be a nightmare for many students around the world. 

A Jordanian physics teacher has found an original way around this hurdle by using theatre and music to keep his students focused on the complex sciences he teaches.

Mohammad Shbool, a teacher for 27 years, created songs using lyrics based on the laws of physics.His students are now fully engaged during his lessons, clapping and singing along. 

TRT World’sLiz Maddock reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
