December 4, 2017
Physics and maths formulas can be a nightmare for many students around the world.
A Jordanian physics teacher has found an original way around this hurdle by using theatre and music to keep his students focused on the complex sciences he teaches.
Mohammad Shbool, a teacher for 27 years, created songs using lyrics based on the laws of physics.His students are now fully engaged during his lessons, clapping and singing along.
TRT World’sLiz Maddock reports.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies