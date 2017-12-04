US drugstore chain CVS Health announced that it would buy medical insurer Aetna for about $69 billion, in a move that would create a new giant in the healthcare sector.

The deal announced on Sunday would see Aetna shareholders receive $207 per share, with $145 in cash and the rest in newly issued stock. The overall cost of the transaction rises to $77 billion with the assumption of Aetna's debt.

"The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2018," CVS said in a statement, adding "It is subject to approval by CVS Health and Aetna shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions."

Talks between the two have been reported since late October, and are believed to have been driven by rumours that online shopping behemoth Amazon would enter the drugstore market.

The merger between CVS and Aetna comes amid rising medical costs for many citizens and employers, including prescription medicines, as President Donald Trump vows to undo the Affordable Care Act.

Largest ever

The deal is the largest ever in the health insurance space, a spot previously occupied by Express Scripts' buyout of Medco for $29 billion in 2012.

The acquisition is historic as a combination of a drug store chain with a massive health insurer. CVS operates 9,700 drugstores across the US and Aetna insures 22 million Americans.