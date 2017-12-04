WORLD
3 MIN READ
Catalonia's former vice-president refused bail
Spanish supreme court judge ruled four senior figures from the Catalan separatist government will remain in jail but granted six others bail.
Then Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras arrives for a meeting of the regional government at the Palau de la Generalitat, the regional government headquarters, in Barcelona, Spain September 26, 2017. / Reuters Archive
December 4, 2017

Former Catalonian vice-president Oriol Junqueras, former cabinet member Joaquim Forn and two leaders of civic groups ANC and Omnium Cultural, faced with charges of sedition, have been refused bail, Spain's Supreme Court said on Monday.

Six other former members of the Catalonia cabinet, detained in custody ahead of an investigation into their part in an illegal unilateral declaration of independence by the then-regional government Oct. 27, were set bail of $118,570 (100,000 euros).

TRT World spoke to journalist Jaime Velazquez in Madrid. 

The Catalonian leaders' organisation of an independence vote on October 1 and subsequent declaration of independence, both acts banned under Spain's constitution, have tipped the country into its worst political crisis in more than four decades.

The central government sacked the previous government within hours of the declaration and called a regional election for December 21.

Recommended

The eight former members of the cabinet were detained in custody on November 2 facing potential charges of sedition, rebellion and misappropriation of funds. They have since called to be released to campaign for the election.

The former leader of the Catalonia government, Carles Puigdemont, and four of his disbanded cabinet, are in self-imposed exile in Belgium under conditional release after an international arrest warrant was served against them.

On Monday, Spain's Supreme Court refused bail for Junqueras, Forn and leaders of Catalan civic groups Asamblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) and Omnium Cultural, Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart.

In a court statement, the judge ruled that, while he considered there was no risk the defendants would leave the country, he did believe there was a risk of criminal reiteration.

Campaigning for the election, with Junqueras at the head of the list for his party ERC, begins on Tuesday and polls have shown that support for independence is running in a dead heat with support for continued unity with Spain.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
