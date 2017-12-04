Former Catalonian vice-president Oriol Junqueras, former cabinet member Joaquim Forn and two leaders of civic groups ANC and Omnium Cultural, faced with charges of sedition, have been refused bail, Spain's Supreme Court said on Monday.

Six other former members of the Catalonia cabinet, detained in custody ahead of an investigation into their part in an illegal unilateral declaration of independence by the then-regional government Oct. 27, were set bail of $118,570 (100,000 euros).

TRT World spoke to journalist Jaime Velazquez in Madrid.

The Catalonian leaders' organisation of an independence vote on October 1 and subsequent declaration of independence, both acts banned under Spain's constitution, have tipped the country into its worst political crisis in more than four decades.

The central government sacked the previous government within hours of the declaration and called a regional election for December 21.