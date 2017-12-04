Britain and the EU failed to strike a much-anticipated Brexit divorce deal during talks in Brussels on Monday but said they were "confident" of reaching an accord later this week.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker fell short of a breakthrough, despite encouraging progress on the thorny issue of the Irish border.

The EU says Britain must make sufficient progress on key divorce issues – Ireland, Britain's financial bill for leaving the bloc, and the rights of EU nationals in Britain – to allow the opening of trade and transition talks at a summit on December 15.

"Despite our best efforts and the significant progress we and our teams have made in the past days on the remaining withdrawal issues, it was not possible to reach a complete agreement today," Juncker said at a joint news conference with May.

"This is not a failure ... I am very confident that we will reach an agreement in the course of this week."

Juncker, a former Luxembourg prime minister, said May was a "tough negotiator and not an easy one."

May said differences remained on a "couple of issues".

"But we will reconvene before the end of the week, and I am also confident we will conclude this positively," May said.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports

Getting closer

The failure of the talks came despite EU president Donald Tusk saying just hours earlier that negotiators were "getting closer to sufficient progress" at the December summit, and that he was "encouraged" by a phone call with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Irish broadcaster RTE said Britain was ready to keep the EU customs and single market rules for Northern Ireland in order to meet Dublin's insistence that Brexit should not bring back a "hard border" and threaten a peace process that ended decades of sectarian tensions.

Dublin's demands on the status of the border with British-ruled Northern Ireland have been the key stumbling block recently, with fears that the talks could even collapse amid tensions between the two neighbours.

But an angry reaction from the Northern Irish unionists who prop up May's minority Conservative government meant there was still no deal three hours later, and the meeting was put on hold while May made calls to try to win them over.