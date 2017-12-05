Hondurans spilled onto the streets of the capital on Monday night, banging pots and pans and joining rebel police in defiance of a curfew imposed after a presidential election that was heavily criticised by the Organization of American States (OAS).

Some police officers abandoned their posts and joined carnival-like demonstrations that erupted across the city hours after night fell when the curfew was supposed to have begun.

A statement issued in the name of the National Police said the officers were upset with the government over a political crisis that was not their responsibility.

"Our people are sovereign," said a member of the elite Cobra riot police, reading the statement. "We cannot confront and repress their rights."

Authorities finished counting votes on Monday after a week of increasingly widespread criticism about the November 26 election, with OAS lending credence to opposition claims the government manipulated the results to ensure a win.

However, authorities refrained from declaring a winner, with Nasralla's centre-left opposition Alliance demanding a wide recount of nearly a third of votes, a request backed by the OAS and European Union election observers.

Police unit disobeys

The government was struggling to contain the fallout from the chaos on Monday evening.

Even former TV star Nasralla joined a crowd of boisterous supporters, jumping up and down in a tan suit while flashing peace signs and joining a chant of "the dictatorship will fall," a video posted on Twitter showed.

The additional powers granted to the army and police including the nighttime curfew from Friday were intended to stem the protests and have led to more than a thousand arrests. Up to 12 people have been killed in the protests or during the curfew.