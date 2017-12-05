Spain has withdrawn a European arrest warrant for Catalonia's sacked leader Carles Puigdemont and four of his former ministers, who fled to Belgium after the regional parliament declared unilateral independence, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the court said Judge Pablo Llarena, in charge of the case, decided to withdraw the warrant as the five have said they want to come back to Spain to participate in regional elections on December 21.

Spanish warrant still stands

He however maintains the Spanish arrest warrant and they would be detained upon arrival in the country, court sources said.

Llarena also argued that the European warrant would complicate the overall probe into Catalan leaders, some of whom are still in Spain – in jail or released on bail as authorities probe them on charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.