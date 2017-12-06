Turkey has warned that hundreds of Daesh members have escaped Syria under a deal struck with the US-backed SDF - and could be trying to reach mainland Europe and other parts of the Middle East.

In October as the battle for Raqqa neared it's end, hundreds of Daesh members were allowed to leave under a deal struck with the YPG-dominated SDF.

Talal Silo, a former spokesperson of the SDF in Syria who recently defected and came to Turkey, disputes coalition claims that only family members of Daesh militants and some fighters of local origin had been allowed to leave.