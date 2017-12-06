WORLD
Afghan war widows struggle to earn, support family
Millions of women have become widows as a result of decades of fighting in Afghanistan, leaving them vulnerable and penniless.
In this photograph taken on October 25, 2017 Afghan widow Janat Bibi, 65, stands with her grandsons inside her muddy house in the remote village of Shemol in the eastern province of Nangarhar. / AFP
December 6, 2017

In Afghanistan, decades of war have left millions of women as widows. And since NATO handed back control to the local army three years ago, the situation has worsened. 

Today, more and more Afghan women are paying a heavy price for their husbands' sacrifice.

The vast majority of women are illiterate, with few options to earn money if their husbands die. 

Wives of fallen soldiers or policemen are entitled to receive their husband's salary, but many don't know how to access benefits. 

TRTWorld'sChristine Pirovolakis reports on how the soaring number of deaths is leaving more and more women vulnerable.

