Turkey's PM Yildirim meets S Korean president in Seoul
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will also attend the inauguration of the Turkish embassy’s building in Seoul and meet Turkish citizens living and working in South Korea.
Prime Minister of Turkey, Binali Yildirim (L) and Prime Minister of South Korea, Lee Nak-Yeon (R) hold a joint press conference following their inter-delegation meeting in Seoul, South Korea on December 6, 2017. / AA
December 6, 2017

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim met South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday.

The meeting at the presidential Blue House was closed to the media. It came on Yildirim’s last day of his two-day official visit to the Republic of Korea.

Yildirim later had a one-on-one meeting with his South Korean counterpart Lee Nak-yeon followed by a joint press conference.

Yildirim will also attend the inauguration of the Turkish embassy’s building in Seoul and meet Turkish citizens in South Korea.

Strategic partnership

Yildirim on Tuesday called on South Korean firms to sign joint-business projects with Turkey.

"I hope, from now on, relations between Turkey and [South] Korea will turn into a strategic partnership," he said, during an address to business people in the South Korean capital, Seoul.

Commenting on Turkey's and South Korea's status as the Asian continent's bookends, he said many countries in between were potential partners.

"Korean and Turkish firms can sign serious projects together, not only in [South] Korea and Turkey but also elsewhere."

SOURCE:AA
