Dozens of Ukrainian police in riot gear raided a protest camp outside parliament early on Wednesday in a failed attempt to detain former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who was freed from custody by supporters a day earlier.

Saakashvili later said police had searched the wrong tent at the camp, continuing a surreal hide-and-seek game between him and Ukrainian law enforcement ever since he barged across the Polish border three months ago.

The saga threatens to embarrass the pro-Western leadership in Kiev, although Saakashvili's party, which wants to unseat President Petro Poroshenko at the ballot box, does not have nationwide support, opinion polls show.

Protesters defended the camp, which was set up in September, leading to clashes in which four policemen and an unknown number of civilians were wounded, Kiev police said in a statement.

"The activists began to resist and provoke law enforcement officers," it said, adding that it had been acting on prosecutors' orders.

Calm for now

The situation was calm as of 0800 GMT, although hundreds of armoured police and national guard were standing guard outside parliament, according to a Reuters witness.