German prosecutors on Wednesday said they were dropping a case against several Muslim clerics suspected of spying for Turkey due to insufficient evidence, and as some were out of reach of law enforcers.

The probe had inflamed tensions with Ankara, at a time when ties were frayed over Berlin's criticisms of Turkey's human rights record.

The Muslim clerics targeted by the German investigation belonged to Ditib, an organisation that manages some 900 mosques and religious centres in Germany.

They were suspected of spying for Turkish government on the movement of US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, who orchestrated July 15, 2016 coup attempt and leader of FETO (Fetullah Terrorist Organization).

But German federal prosecutors said they have now halted the probe.

Prosecutors said they had sought arrest warrants for seven suspects who are now residing in unknown locations, but a presiding judge found that the individuals did not pose an urgent threat.

Another seven individuals were cleared as allegations were not substantiated by evidence.

Unable to get material