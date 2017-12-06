Several wildfires are tearing through the south of the state with the biggest engulfing the Los Angeles region Wednesday, forcing more than 200,000 people to evacuate and threatening thousands of homes, including the luxe Bel-Air neighborhood dotted with mansions.

The flames have swallowed some 80,000 acres in just over a day since the "Thomas" fire, currently the state's largest, broke out, leaving at least one dead in an area about 45 minutes from downtown LA.

High winds caused another wave of wildfires to erupt overnight, including one in Los Angeles' affluent Bel-Air neighborhood.

The area battled gridlocked heavy traffic as ash and smoke churned over the smoldering hillside.

TRT World's Frances Read reports from Los Angeles.

Massive evcuation

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said more than 230,000 people had evacuated Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

"Very strong winds" blowing from the northeast to the southwest were causing the fire to balloon, he said, warning Angelenos to be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.

"These are days that break your heart but also days that shows the resilience of our city," he said.

The "Skirball" fire ignited before 1300 GMT and quickly grew to engulf some 150 acres, with forecasters predicting that 40kph winds could cause further spreading, threatening multi-million dollar homes and the acclaimed Getty Center museum.

The Skirball fire - near a cultural center of the same name and captured in apocalyptic images - also prompted authorities to close the 405 Freeway, a major commuting corridor famous for its traffic congestion.

A cloud of black smoke was creeping across the city with a large, dark column rising into the air, leaving authorities concerned about the poor quality of air that was unbreathable in some places.

TRT World'sKerry Alexandra has this report.

Flames threatening art

The acclaimed Getty arts institution - home to masterpieces including "The Spring" by Edouard Manet - was closed until at least Thursday, with museum authorities tweeting that "air filtration systems are protecting the galleries from smoke."