Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday he would seek re-election in March 2018.

Opinion polls show he will comfortably win, setting the stage for him to extend his dominance of Russia's political landscape into a third decade.

"I will put forward my candidacy for the post of president of the Russian Federation," Putin told an audience of workers at a car-making factory in the Volga city of Nizhny Novgorod.

With his approval ratings topping 80 percent, Putin is certain to win a quick victory in the March 18 vote.

Addressing the automobile factory workers, Putin said he couldn't find a better place and a better moment to announce his candidacy.

President until he is at least 72

Putin, 65, has been in power, either as president or prime minister, since 2000.

If he wins what would be a fourth presidential term in March, he would be eligible to serve another six years until 2024, when he turns 72.