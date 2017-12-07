Greek police fired teargas on Wednesday at youths marching in Athens to mark the ninth anniversary of the killing of a teenager by police in an incident that sparked the worst riots for decades in a country with a history of street violence.

Before Wednesday's march, witnesses saw young people wearing hoods smashing paving stones to use as projectiles and street poles to break window displays.

A few hundred students, among them dozens of black-clad youths, marched through central Athens chanting "Resist!", waving red and black flags in a tribute to 15-year old Alexandros Grigoropoulos who was shot dead in 2008.

Some of the protesters set garbage containers on fire and hurled stones at police who responded with teargas and had formed protective cordons outside parliament and hotels in central Athens.

More than 2,000 police were deployed in Athens, a day before a visit by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of protesters marched outside parliament chanting "This bullet did not fall by accident, keep your hands off the youth" and held banners reading "These days belong to Alexis".