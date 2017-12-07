WORLD
1 MIN READ
Assad – still standing after the Arab Spring
Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad is one of few regional leaders to remain in power since the Arab Spring began seven years ago.
December 7, 2017

The Arab Spring protests began seven years ago. Since then, the Middle East has seen a transformation. Leaders across the region were removed, or fell. But others remain in power.

Bashar al Assad of Syria is one of the latter.

Assad has clung to power despite a war that has raged for more than six years and torn the country apart.

Several Western and Arab countries and Turkey backed the opposition which demanded Assad leave office.

But with Russia joining the war on the side of the Syrian leader, he appears to be staying, at least for now. 

TRTWorld'sSara Firth explains.

SOURCE:TRT World
