Eight Latin American governments on Wednesday applauded Honduras' willingness to recount disputed votes in the presidential elections, but questions remain about how thorough that recount will be.

The eight countries – Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay – said in a statement: "We call on the citizens of Honduras to await peacefully the result of the recount."

Earlier, President Juan Orlando Hernandez had said he was open to a review of a disputed vote count in his bid for re-election, which has plunged the country into a political crisis following claims of fraud from his opponent and violence on the streets.

Hernandez called late on Tuesday for the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to re-examine all the votes from the November 26 election, saying that "the people deserve respect."

David Matamoros, head of the electoral tribunal, said on Wednesday that the body was prepared to review tally sheets from as many polling places as the opposition wants. That did not appear to imply a vote-by-vote recount.

Opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla has urged a recount of thousands of disputed ballots and also has called for a re-vote. He told The Associated Press that a re-vote would be legal if Congress convened and explicitly approved it.

The government, meanwhile, lifted the curfew it imposed last week for nine of the country's 18 provinces, but left it in place for the two biggest cities, Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula, armed forces spokesman Jorge Cerrato said.

With all the votes counted, Hernandez held an edge over Nasralla of 43 percent to 41.4 percent. Both sides claimed victory even before the final count, though the tribunal has yet to declare a winner more than a week after the vote.

"It is still not known who the new president is," political analyst Rodolfo Cortes Calderon said. "Meanwhile, the people sink into a debacle of protests, the suspension of constitutional guarantees and nighttime pot-banging demonstrations."

Third-place finisher Luis Zelaya of the Liberal party said there was no doubt in his mind as to the outcome.