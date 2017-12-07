WORLD
2 MIN READ
Regime delegation to return to Syria peace talks
The delegation, led by Bashar al Jaafari, returned to Damascus on Friday without confirming whether they would return, given their concerns at opposition demands. Syrian media on Thursday reported they would.
Regime delegation to return to Syria peace talks
Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations and head of the regime delegation Bashar al Jaafari (C) at the UN-led Syria peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland, November 30, 2017. / Reuters
December 7, 2017

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's negotiating team is set to arrive in Geneva on Sunday to continue taking part in UN-brokered peace talks, Syria's state news agency SANA reported on Thursday, quoting a foreign ministry source.

The delegation, led by Bashar al Jaafari, returned to Damascus last Friday without confirming they would return. Negotiations resumed on Wednesday without the regime delegation.

The talks began last week and after a few days with little apparent progress, the UN mediator Staffan de Mistura said that the regime delegation was returning to Damascus to "consult and refresh."

The regime delegation blamed its departure on what it considers the opposition's uncompromising stance on Assad's future. Last month, the opposition drew up a statement in a meeting in Riyadh that rejected any future role for Assad in Syria.

Recommended

During last week's sessions, de Mistura shuttled between the representatives of the two sides, who did not meet face-to-face. He had planned to continue the round until December 15.

The opposition negotiating team arrived at the UN offices in Geneva on Wednesday morning to resume talks with de Mistura.

France accused the Syrian regime on Wednesday of obstructing the peace talks with its refusal to return to Geneva and called on Damascus' ally Russia not to shirk its responsibility to get the regime back to the negotiating table.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza