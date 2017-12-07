Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's negotiating team is set to arrive in Geneva on Sunday to continue taking part in UN-brokered peace talks, Syria's state news agency SANA reported on Thursday, quoting a foreign ministry source.

The delegation, led by Bashar al Jaafari, returned to Damascus last Friday without confirming they would return. Negotiations resumed on Wednesday without the regime delegation.

The talks began last week and after a few days with little apparent progress, the UN mediator Staffan de Mistura said that the regime delegation was returning to Damascus to "consult and refresh."

The regime delegation blamed its departure on what it considers the opposition's uncompromising stance on Assad's future. Last month, the opposition drew up a statement in a meeting in Riyadh that rejected any future role for Assad in Syria.