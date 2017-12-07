WORLD
3 MIN READ
Liberia court says presidential runoff vote can go ahead
The ruling Unity Party and opposition Liberty Party had alleged irregularities and fraud tainted the results of the first round of voting on October 10 and called for a total re-run of elections.
Liberia court says presidential runoff vote can go ahead
The delays caused by all the legal wrangling have ratcheted up tensions in a country still recovering from decades of civil war that killed tens of thousands. December 6, 2017 / AFP
December 7, 2017

Liberia's Supreme Court cleared the way for a presidential run-off election, ruling on Thursday that it had not found enough evidence of fraud to halt the whole process.

Ex-football star George Weah will now face off against Vice-President Joseph Boakai in a vote that could mark Liberia's first peaceful transition of power in seven decades.

The court dismissed a complaint from the third-place finisher Charles Brumskine's Liberty Party, which had said fraud had undermined the first round of voting in October.

"In the absence of sufficient evidence, the court cannot order a re-run of the election," Justice Philip Banks said, reading out the court's decision.

"There were over 5,000 polling places, (so) to present evidence of just a few is problematic," the judge said. "The evidence should have (shown) ... that they were committed in such magnitude that they could have altered the results."

The winner of round two will replace Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as leader of the small West African country, one of the world's poorest despite abundant diamonds and iron ore.

Recommended

The delays caused by all the legal wrangling have ratcheted up tensions in a country still recovering from decades of civil war that killed tens of thousands.

However, a spokesman for the Liberty Party said it would accept the result.

"If we did not respect the judiciary, we would not have come," Darius Dillion said. "Liberia has won, our democracy has won."

Liberians are eager for change after Johnson Sirleaf's 12-year rule, which sealed a lasting peace that many doubted was possible, but which has failed to tackle corruption or significantly lift living standards of the country's poorest.

Authorities still have to name a date for the run-off. NEC spokesman Henry Flomo told reporters outside the court he believed one could be held in two weeks, but said the date would be announced shortly.

The judges made the ruling with a 4-1 majority.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza