Liberia's Supreme Court cleared the way for a presidential run-off election, ruling on Thursday that it had not found enough evidence of fraud to halt the whole process.

Ex-football star George Weah will now face off against Vice-President Joseph Boakai in a vote that could mark Liberia's first peaceful transition of power in seven decades.

The court dismissed a complaint from the third-place finisher Charles Brumskine's Liberty Party, which had said fraud had undermined the first round of voting in October.

"In the absence of sufficient evidence, the court cannot order a re-run of the election," Justice Philip Banks said, reading out the court's decision.

"There were over 5,000 polling places, (so) to present evidence of just a few is problematic," the judge said. "The evidence should have (shown) ... that they were committed in such magnitude that they could have altered the results."

The winner of round two will replace Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as leader of the small West African country, one of the world's poorest despite abundant diamonds and iron ore.