Several world leaders on Friday will meet Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who helped Hariri resolve the crisis sparked by his shock resignation announced from Riyadh last month and rescinded this week, will kick off the talks.

Representatives of all five permanent members of the UN Security Council, including US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, will attend along with envoys from Germany, Italy and regional powerhouse Egypt.

"It's a sort of consecration, a re-legitimisation for Mr Hariri," said Hasni Abidi of the CERMAM research centre specialising in Arab affairs.

"The international community is validating a return to normal for Hariri," he said from CERMAM's Geneva headquarters.

The French foreign ministry said the meeting would aim to "support the political process [in Lebanon] at a crucial moment."

"It will send a message both to the various parties in Lebanon and to countries in the region."

Lebanon is seeking to escape the regional power struggle between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is suspected of pressuring Hariri, a longtime ally, to resign as its simmering regional rivalry with Iran began to escalate this autumn.

In his televised announcement from Saudi Arabia on November 4, Hariri lambasted Tehran and its Lebanese ally, the armed movement Hezbollah, for destabilising his country.