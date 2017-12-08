Poland's lower house of parliament approved changes to the country's Supreme Court on Friday, a key part of a planned judiciary overhaul criticised by the European Union as contrary to democratic standards.

If confirmed by President Andrzej Duda, the legislation would empower parliament to decide the composition of the top court.

Later in the day, lawmakers are expected to back further amendments on how a judiciary oversight council is selected.

A panel of constitutional law experts of the human rights body Council of Europe said on Friday the proposed reforms imperil all parts of the country's judiciary and "will lead to a far-reaching politicisation of this body."