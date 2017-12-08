The United States Olympic Committee on Friday said it will send a full team to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February despite mixed messages this week from the White House about whether the US would participate.

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley had said it was an “open question” as to whether the US would travel to South Korea amid weapons tests by its neighbor North Korea.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters no official decision had been made before clarifying in a tweet that the “US looks forward to participating.”

“I think there was just some miscommunication there rather than anything intended to be substantive,” USOC CEO Scott Blackmun told reporters following a board meeting in New York.