Palestinian protests waned in the occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip on Sunday while violence flared near the US embassy in Beirut where security forces fired tear gas and water cannons at protesters over US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Four days of protests in Palestine over Trump's announcement on Wednesday had largely died down, but his overturning of long-standing US policy on Jerusalem – a city holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians – drew more Arab warnings of potential damage to prospects for Middle East peace.

"Our hope is that everything is calming down and that we are returning to a path of normal life without riots and without violence," Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Army Radio.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli security guard at Jerusalem's main bus station who is now in critical condition.

The incident appeared to be the first attack since Trump's announcement. In more than two years of intermittent attacks, Palestinians have killed more than 50 Israelis in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks. Israeli forces have killed more than 260 Palestinians in that time, mostly attackers.

TRT World'sAdefemi Akinsanya has this report.

Tens of thousands have protested in Muslim and Arab countries, including Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia.

Further protests were held in Lebanon, Indonesia, Egypt and the Palestine on Sunday.

Beirut, Lebanon

Several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators had gathered near the US embassy in Awkar on the outskirts of the capital Beirut.

Security forces fired tear gas and water cannons to repel demonstrators who tried to open the gate by force. A group of demonstrators set alight an effigy of the US president.

"We're here to tell Trump his decision is meaningless. Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine," Sylvia Ammoud, wearing the trademark keffiyeh headdress tied around her neck as a scarf, said.

"It isn't just a city, it's the struggle in which we grew up to build the Palestinian cause," she said.

The government of Lebanon, which hosts about 450,000 Palestinian refugees, has condemned Trump’s decision. Lebanese President Michel Aoun last week called the move a threat to regional stability.

Istanbul, Turkey

Thousands of people flocked to Istanbul’s Yenikapi Square on Sunday, protesting the US move.

"Peace can never prevail without the independence of Palestine and Palestine cannot be an independent state without Jerusalem as its capital," Palestine's Ambassador to Ankara Faed Mustafa, who was among the protestors, said.

He went on to say Jerusalem was not the capital of Israel; “It is sacred land on the earth. Israel occupied it forcibly."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly warned of the consequences of Trump's move, lashed out Sunday by calling Israel a "terrorist state" and "state that kills children".

"Palestine is an innocent victim... As for Israel, it is a terrorist state, yes, terrorist," Erdogan said in a speech in the central city of Sivas.