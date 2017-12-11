The rape of Rohingya women by Myanmar's security forces has been sweeping and methodical, AP found in interviews with 29 women and girls who fled to neighbouring Bangladesh.

These sexual assault survivors from several refugee camps were interviewed separately and extensively.

They ranged in age from 13 to 35, came from a wide swathe of villages in Myanmar's Rakhine state and described assaults between October 2016 and mid-September.

The AP found distinct patterns in their accounts, their assailants' uniforms and the details of the rapes themselves.