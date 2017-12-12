WORLD
2 MIN READ
Many migrants in Serbia refuse to register
Serbia is host to over 4,000 registered migrants, but there are many more who are hiding from authorities.
Many migrants in Serbia refuse to register
A migrant looks at his mobile phone in an abandoned printing factory in the western Serbian town of Sid, on December 7, 2017. / AFP
December 12, 2017

Winter brings extra hardship for migrants and the season can be particularly harsh in the Balkans. Serbia is host to more than 4,000 registered migrants, but there are many more who are hiding from authorities. 

Afghan and Pakistani  "undocumented" migrants refuse to register with Serbian Refugee Administration. If they did, they would enter the refugee centres, with decent heated accommodation, that is already home to 4,300 migrants. Authorities say they could take another 1,500. 

But for registered migrants it's a long wait:  just 10 a day are allowed into the European Union. Despite the prospect of waiting for many months here, the trade-off seems acceptable to families with children. 

Recommended

But not to the youngsters. After several night raids on their squats by the police trying to force them to register, they have now taken to sleeping in forests. They hide their tents from the media, even from their trusted helpers.

As winter sets in, TRTWorld'sZoran Kusovac reports from the Serbian-Croatian border.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza