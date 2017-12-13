Social media users had a field day after Democrat Doug Jones scored a stunning victory on Tuesday in an intense US Senate race in conservative Alabama.

Roy Moore's loss dealt a blow to US President Donald Trump, who backed Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations against the latter. After initial hesitation, the US president gave his full backing to Moore.

With 99 percent of the votes counted, Jones had a lead of 1.5 percentage points over Moore. But the Republican refused to concede, telling supporters in Montgomery that results were still coming in and state law would trigger a recount if the margin was within half a percent.

Here's how social media was reacting to Jones' expected win and Moore's loss.

While Trump, who campaigned vigorously for Moore, was congratulating Jones for a "hard fought victory," Moore was refusing to concede defeat.

"It's not over," Moore said while seeking a recount, as 99 percent results were flashing on social media and TV screens.

National-level Republicans were also blamed for weakening Moore's position in the bitterly-contested race.