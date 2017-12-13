WORLD
2 MIN READ
Social media react to Alabama Senate race results
An avalanche of memes to comments and satire rained down on social media as Democrat Doug Jones beat controversial Republican Roy Moore for the hotly-contested Senate seat. Moore has yet to concede the race.
Social media react to Alabama Senate race results
Supporters of Democrat Doug Jones react during an election-night watch party on December 12, 2017, in Alabama. / AP
December 13, 2017

Social media users had a field day after Democrat Doug Jones scored a stunning victory on Tuesday in an intense US Senate race in conservative Alabama.

Roy Moore's loss dealt a blow to US President Donald Trump, who backed Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations against the latter. After initial hesitation, the US president gave his full backing to Moore.

With 99 percent of the votes counted, Jones had a lead of 1.5 percentage points over Moore. But the Republican refused to concede, telling supporters in Montgomery that results were still coming in and state law would trigger a recount if the margin was within half a percent.

Here's how social media was reacting to Jones' expected win and Moore's loss.

While Trump, who campaigned vigorously for Moore, was congratulating Jones for a "hard fought victory," Moore was refusing to concede defeat.

"It's not over," Moore said while seeking a recount, as 99 percent results were flashing on social media and TV screens. 

National-level Republicans were also blamed for weakening Moore's position in the bitterly-contested race.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza