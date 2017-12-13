WORLD
5 MIN READ
South African court rules Zuma must set up judicial inquiry
It also ordered President Jacob Zuma to pay the costs of his latest court challenge against the inquiry into influence peddling. Judge President Mlambo said Zuma's conduct "amounts to clear abuse of the judicial process".
South African court rules Zuma must set up judicial inquiry
This isn't the first corruption allegation which the South African President Jacob Zuma faced during his time in office. (File photo). / AP
December 13, 2017

South Africa's High Court ruled on Wednesday that President Jacob Zuma must set up a judicial inquiry into state influence-peddling within 30 days, the latest in a series of judicial blows to his scandal-tinged administration.

Upholding a recommendation by South Africa's corruption-fighting Public Protector, High Court Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said an application by Zuma challenging the inquiry was "ill-advised and reckless" and an abuse of the judicial process.

The ruling comes days after the same court dealt a stinging rebuke to Zuma by ruling that his appointment of a state prosecutor to decide whether to reinstate corruption charges against him was not valid and should be set aside immediately.

Zuma challenged presidential precedent

Zuma had challenged the right of the Public Protector to call for a judicial inquiry and the appointment by the chief justice of a judge to head it, saying it was the president's prerogative whether to set up such an inquiry.

It was not immediately clear if Zuma would appeal against Wednesday's ruling and his spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

On Friday, Zuma  said he will appeal against the High Court's ruling that his appointment of a state prosecutor was not valid and that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa should instead appoint a new public prosecutor within 60 days.

Ramaphosa, the main rival for the ANC leadership to former African Union chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is Zuma's favoured candidate and ex-wife, has recently stepped up criticism of Zuma's scandal-plagued government.

Not Zuma's first corruption allegation

The 75-year-old president has faced and denied numerous corruption allegations since taking office in 2009 and has survived several votes of no-confidence in parliament.

In October, the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld an earlier High Court decision reinstating nearly 800 corruption charges relating to an arms deal that were filed against Zuma but shelved before he ran for president in 2009.

The revival of the charges could increase pressure on Zuma to step down before his term ends in 2019.

Recommended

Several judicial setbacks have undermined Zuma's authority and some analysts say it could diminish his influence over who succeeds him when the ruling African National Congress (ANC) chooses a new leader this month.

Political instability, including questions over who will replace Zuma has been cited by credit rating agencies as a major factor behind their decision to cut South Africa to "junk".

Africa's most industrialised economy has grown lethargically over the last six years and the jobless rate stands near record levels. Analysts say the political crisis is making it hard to reform the economy, improve social services and fight crime.

Opposition welcomes ruling

Opposition leader Mmusi Maimane, who was at the court, welcomed the ruling.

"The judgment lays out a timeline ... we hope to get to the bottom of this," Maimane said, adding that his party would oppose any appeal in the case should Zuma launch one.

Court says Zuma's conduct is 'objectionable'

Ordering Zuma to pay the costs of the latest court challenge, Judge President Mlambo said the South African leader's conduct was "clearly objectionable ... and amounts to clear abuse of the judicial process".

A judicial commission was best suited to investigate the allegations against Zuma, Mlambo said, adding: "The allegations ... detailed in the report are extremely serious."

The court ordered that once the inquiry is set up, it should complete its task and present its report to Zuma within 180 days. The president would then have to inform parliament within 14 days of what action he planned to take based on the inquiry's findings, the court said.

In a statement, the ANC - some of whose lawmakers are critical of Zuma - said a judicial inquiry was crucial in verifying the allegations in the watchdog's report.

"We therefore trust President Jacob Zuma will implement this judgment without delay in the interest of our country," it said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza