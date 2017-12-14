TÜRKİYE
Turkish aid groups work to keep refugees warm
Hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees in Turkey are battling colder temperatures as winter approaches. Aid groups are working around the clock to help them prepare for the harsh conditions in their makeshift homes.
This file photo taken on March 21, 2012 shows Syrian refugee children standing in front of their tent at a refugee camp near the Turkish border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey. / AP
December 14, 2017

The Syrian civil war, now in its seventh year, has displaced millions of people.

At least three million of them have fled to neighbouring Turkey, which now hosts more refugees than all of Europe combined.

As winter sets in, the refugees are confronting new challenges as cooling temperatures encroach on their already difficult lives.

The Turkish Red Crescent and other aid groups are part of an effort to make winter more bearable.

TRT World’sSara Firth reports from Hatay on the Turkish-Syrian border.

