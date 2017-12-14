UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that United Nations Security Council resolutions regarding North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes needed to be fully implemented by Pyongyang and other countries.

"It is very clear that the Security Council resolutions must be fully implemented first of all by North Korea but by all other countries whose role is crucial to ... achieve the result we all aim at, which is the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," Guterres said.

Guterres made the comments to reporters after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

The meeting came just days after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered to begin direct talks with North Korea without pre-conditions.

How will Pyongyang respond?

The White House has declined to say whether President Donald Trump, who has taken a tougher rhetorical line toward Pyongyang than Tillerson, gave approval for the top US diplomat's overture.