'SuperPutin' exhibition opens in Moscow
The exhibition features some 30 paintings and sculptures of Vladimir Putin in a variety of poses. It reflects the personality cult developing around the Russian president, who is almost assured of a 4th term in office in 2018 elections.
A photographer prepares to take pictures in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the ‘SuperPutin’ exhibition in Moscow on December 6, 2017. / Reuters
December 14, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin – riding a brown bear in medieval armour, cuddling a puppy and dressed as Santa Claus.

The pictures are not his latest publicity photos, but rather artwork at a new Moscow exhibition focused on Russia’s leader.

'SuperPutin' features some 30 works by Russian artists depicting Putin in various poses.

The exhibition opened on the same day Putin announced his bid for a fourth term as Russia’s president, an election in 2018 he is almost guaranteed to win.

TRT World's Julia Lyubova visited the exhibition, which runs until January 15 at the UMAM museum in Moscow.

SOURCE:TRT World
