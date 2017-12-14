POLITICS
2 MIN READ
International Space Station astronauts land in Kazakhstan
Three-man crew from the International Space Station (ISS) land in Kazakhstan's central Karaganda region after a five-month mission.
International Space Station astronauts land in Kazakhstan
Three astronauts- US’ Randy Bresnik (right), Russia’s Sergey Ryazanskiy (centre) and Italia’s Paolo Nespoli- from International Space Station (ISS) returned to Kazakhstan on Thursday. / AP
December 14, 2017

A capsule carrying US, Russian and Italian astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday after a five-month mission, a NASA TV live broadcast showed.

The spacecraft brought back Randy Bresnik from the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Sergey Ryazanskiy from Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Italy's Paolo Nespoli with the European Space Agency.

The capsule landed in the windswept and snow-covered steppe in Kazakhstan's central Karaganda region at 0837 GMT.

Smiling Ryazanskiy was the first to emerge from the capsule's hatch, assisted by rescue workers.

Recommended

The trio's departure has reduced to just three the crew of the ISS, a $100 billion lab that flies about 400 km above Earth.

On December 17, NASA astronaut Scott Tingle, Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos and Norishege Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will blast off from the Baikonur cosmodrome, also in Kazakhstan, to join the ISS crew.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown