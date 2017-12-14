US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley presented “concrete” evidence on Thursday that a ballistic missile fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen at Saudi Arabia last month was Iranian-made, a charge Tehran immediately denied.

Haley accused Tehran of a “blatant violation” of UN Security Council obligations designed to reign in its missile activity, further stepping up the rhetoric towards Iran which Washington accuses of going against the spirit of a historic nuclear accord.

“It was made in Iran then sent to Houthi militants in Yemen,” Haley said in an emptied-out hangar at a military base not far from the US Capitol, where fragments recovered from missiles launched from Yemen were paraded before reporters.

“From there it was fired at a civilian airport with the potential to kill hundreds of innocent civilians in Saudi Arabia.”

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports from Washington.

Iran's denial

Alireza Miryousefi, the spokesman at Iran’s mission to the United Nations, said Tehran “categorically” rejects the US claims.

“This purported evidence, put on public display today, is as much fabricated as the one presented on some other occasions earlier,” he said.

The Iranian mission said the accusations levelled by Haley were intended to divert attention from the devastating war in Yemen being led by Saudi Arabia, a key US ally.

To some critics, the spectacle at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling carried eerie echoes of former Secretary of State Colin Powell's 2003 speech to the UN making the case for the Iraq War.

As he sought support for a new resolution, Powell said the U.S. had a "thick intelligence file" detailing Iraq's weapons of mass destruction, at one point using satellite photos and a fake anthrax vial as props. Days later, the United States invaded. Weapons of mass destruction were never found.

Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, drew the comparison on Twitter, with side-by-side photos of Haley on Thursday and Powell in his 2003 speech. "When I was based at the UN, I saw this show and what it begat," tweeted Zarif, who was formerly Iran's ambassador to the UN.

Indeed, the U.S. acknowledged it couldn't account for the full chain of custody, such as how the missiles got into Yemen — an admission that suggests there are still holes in the U.S. intelligence.

Haley has called on the UN Security Council to take a tougher stance toward Iran, accusing Tehran of making illegal arms deals in Yemen, Lebanon and Syria.