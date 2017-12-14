The last European Union summit kicked off in Brussels on Thursday with the ongoing Brexit talks the highlight of the first day.

A day after British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a defeat in parliament in London over her blueprint for quitting the EU, May told her peers over dinner in Brussels that she is on course to deliver Brexit.

"We've actually had 36 votes on the EU withdrawal bill and we've won 35 of those votes with an average majority of 22. So the bill is making good progress, we're on course to deliver Brexit, we're on course to deliver on the vote of the British people," May said.

Offering her reassurance that they will formally endorse on Friday the launch of a second phase of negotiations – on a free trade pact and an initial transition period to that – leaders responded to May’s remarks by clapping and congratulating her.

She told them that her priority was agreeing a transition period after Britain leaves in March 2019 to offer businesses certainty.

Bringing certainty to businesses

And she again urged the other 27 member states to speed up the talks to unravel more than 40 years of union and open discussion of trade relations, which she sees as crucial for a smooth exit.

“I believe this is in the best interests of the UK and the European Union,” she told the leaders over a dinner of roasted langoustine (Norway lobster) and a ballotin of capon (fattened rooster).

“A particular priority should be agreement on the implementation period so we can bring greater certainty to businesses in the UK and across the 27,” she said.

TRT World'sSimon Mcgregor-Wood reports.

May awaits EU decision on transition talks

She will not be present when they take the decision to start talks on a transition period and a future trade deal late on Friday morning. The chairman of EU leaders, Donald Tusk, will update May on Friday on the results of the leaders’ talks on Brexit in a phone call, officials said.

May, weakened after losing her Conservative Party’s majority in a June election, has so far carried her divided government and party with her as she negotiated the first phase of talks on how much Britain should pay to leave the EU, the border with Ireland and the status of EU citizens in Britain.

But the second – more decisive phase – of the negotiations will further test her authority by exposing the deep rifts among her top team of ministers, or cabinet, over what Britain should become after Brexit.

Acknowledging the tough talks ahead, Tusk warned EU leaders that only their unity displayed so far would deliver a good deal as discussions move to trade – an issue on which the member states have different interests.

“I have no doubt that the real test of our unity will be the second phase of Brexit talks,” Tusk told reporters.

Jerusalem stance 'unchanged'

The leaders also rejected US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, saying they stuck by their view that the city's status should be settled by negotiation.

Trump's administration invited widespread criticism earlier this month when it officially recognised Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, effectively ignoring Palestinian claims on the city.

Tusk tweeted after the leaders of the bloc's 28 countries discussed the matter at a summit in Brussels.