A firefighter was killed in one of the largest blazes in California's history, officials said Thursday, as emergency services spent another day struggling to contain infernos across the tinder-dry state.

San Diego-based Cal Fire engineer Cory Iverson died fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, according to Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott, who gave no further details on the incident.

"I am very saddened to report that a firefighter fatality has occurred on the Thomas incident. Please join me in keeping our fallen firefighter and his loved ones in your prayers," he tweeted.

Thousands evacuated

The Thomas Fire has blackened almost 250,000 acres (100,000 hectares) since it broke out ten days ago, Cal Fire said, making it the fourth-largest blaze in the state's history.