WORLD
3 MIN READ
Firefighter killed in devastating Thomas Fire
San Diego-based engineer Cory Iverson died fighting the Thomas Fire which has blackened almost 250,000 acres since it broke out ten days ago.
Firefighter killed in devastating Thomas Fire
Fire fighters attack the Thomas Fire’s north flank with backfires as they continue to fight a massive wildfire north of Los Angeles, near Ojai , California, US. December 9, 2017. / Reuters
December 15, 2017

A firefighter was killed in one of the largest blazes in California's history, officials said Thursday, as emergency services spent another day struggling to contain infernos across the tinder-dry state.

San Diego-based Cal Fire engineer Cory Iverson died fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, according to Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott, who gave no further details on the incident.

"I am very saddened to report that a firefighter fatality has occurred on the Thomas incident. Please join me in keeping our fallen firefighter and his loved ones in your prayers," he tweeted.

Thousands evacuated

The Thomas Fire has blackened almost 250,000 acres (100,000 hectares) since it broke out ten days ago, Cal Fire said, making it the fourth-largest blaze in the state's history.

Recommended

Thousands have had to evacuate and almost 1,000 buildings have been razed, most of them single-family houses, while another 18,000 are still seen as under threat.

The only other victim so far is a 70-year-old woman who was in an accident as she fled in her car, and the blaze was considered 30 percent contained by Thursday, according to Cal Fire.

California's most devastating blaze remains the 2003's Cedar Fire, which scorched 270,000 acres and destroyed almost 3,000 buildings.

This year is the worst on record for wildfire devastation, with more than 40 deaths and around 9,000 structures destroyed, following fires that ravaged the Napa and Sonoma wine region in the fall.

California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday wildfires ravaging his state should serve as a warning for other parts of the world threatened by climate change.

"The important fact is that these fires are going to become a very frequent occurrence, that's what the science is telling us," he said at the One Planet Summit in Paris, two years to the day after 195 nations signed an agreement to rein in global warming.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin