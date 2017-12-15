A Russian court on Friday sentenced former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev to eight years in a penal colony after convicting him for taking a bribe from an ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Ulyukayev, the highest-ranking official arrested in Putin's 17 years in power, must also pay a fine of 130 million roubles ($2.2 million), judge Larisa Semyonova said.

"Ulyukayev is guilty of having taken a bribe as he carried out official duties," said the judge of the Moscow court.

Ulyukayev demanded the money in India's Goa where he was on a working trip, after his ministry approved the sale of a government stake in oil firm Bashneft to Rosneft, the judge added.

Court bailiffs put handcuffs on Ulyukayev and escorted him to a cage in the courtroom after the presiding judge had pronounced the sentence.

Prosecutors earlier called for him to face 10 years in a "harsh regime" prison colony for taking the bribe from Igor Sechin, head of the state oil giant Rosneft, in a sting operation.

Ulyukayev, who became economic development minister in 2013, was arrested at Rosneft's headquarters last year after being handed a bag containing $2 million by Sechin, who had asked security forces to set up a sting.