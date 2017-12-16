A network of electric aircraft Uber Technologies Inc is developing with Embraer SA is likely to launch commercially in 2024, the Brazilian plane maker's chief executive said on Friday, adding a year to the latest forecast from the ride-hailing company.

It comes a month after Uber Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden said a paid, intra-city flying taxi service could start by 2023.

Engineers are projecting one-tonne vehicles transporting a pilot and four passengers at an altitude of 800 to 1,000 metres, Embraer Chief Executive Paulo Cesar de Souza said.

The companies would soon determine specifications of the proposed vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft, said Souza.