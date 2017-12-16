TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Muslim world faces efforts to reshape it through bloodshed says Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls on Muslims around the world to be prepared for attacks which will try to bring them down from within.
Muslim world faces efforts to reshape it through bloodshed says Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the 7th Hadith and Sira Studies Awards Ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey on December 16, 2017 / AA
December 16, 2017

The Muslim world is the target of plots to reshape it to the benefit of others, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Saturday.

“Like a century ago, the Islamic world is facing efforts to reshape it through blood, tears, and strife between brothers,” Erdogan said in Istanbul, at the 7th Hadith and Sira Studies Awards Ceremony.

He called on Muslim countries “to be prepared for attacks which try to bring down Muslims from within.”

“When Muslims are at odds, the ones that benefit are terrorist groups, and countries like Israel that use state terror,” he said.

Recommended

Erdogan also reiterated his condemnation of US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Following Trump’s announcement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) this week issued a declaration recognising East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state.

Erdogan said the OIC move would create a multiplier effect, encouraging other nations to follow in its lead.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel