The Muslim world is the target of plots to reshape it to the benefit of others, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Saturday.

“Like a century ago, the Islamic world is facing efforts to reshape it through blood, tears, and strife between brothers,” Erdogan said in Istanbul, at the 7th Hadith and Sira Studies Awards Ceremony.

He called on Muslim countries “to be prepared for attacks which try to bring down Muslims from within.”

“When Muslims are at odds, the ones that benefit are terrorist groups, and countries like Israel that use state terror,” he said.