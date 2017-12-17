WORLD
1 MIN READ
Winter brings new challenges for Jarablus residents
The city was reduced to rubble in the two years Daesh controlled it and rebuilding efforts have been slow.
Winter brings new challenges for Jarablus residents
In this June 5, 2017 file photo, displaced Syrian children walk outside their family tents at a camp outside Jarablus, Aleppo province, Syria. / AP
December 17, 2017

Syrian rebels, backed by Turkish Armed Forces, pushed Daesh out of the northern Syrian city of Jarablus more than a year ago.

The city was reduced to rubble in the two years Daesh controlled it and rebuilding efforts have been slow. 

As winter approaches, many of the residents who were displaced during the fighting are still in camps or lack basic necessities.

Recommended

"The most difficult thing is that we are all in a room. No wood, no coal, no diesel, no water, no electricity.” says Om Ahmed, a housewife living in the demolished city.

TRT World’sAhmed Al Burai looks at the challenges residents face.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin