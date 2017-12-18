Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared victory on Monday in two state elections, including a closely fought race in his stronghold of Gujarat where the leader fronted the campaign.

Modi thanked voters in Gujarat, his home state in India's west, and the northern Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh, for backing the ruling Hindu right-wing party in the local polls.

"I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP," Modi posted on his official Twitter account, using the initials of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly."

Official results will be declared later on Monday.

Opposition Indian National Congress (INC) leader Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat in both states.

The BJP was on track to win 99 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat parliament as of 1015 GMT as counting continued, the Election Commission of India said.

That result returns the BJP to power for a sixth consecutive term in the bellwether state, but cuts its majority from 115 seats in the last election.

The ruling party was also poised to wrest control of Himachal Pradesh from Congress, which recently elected Rahul Gandhi unopposed as its new leader to replace his mother Sonia Gandhi.