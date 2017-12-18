WORLD
3 MIN READ
Electricity restored at Atlanta airport, world's busiest
Georgia Power says a fire caused extensive damage to an underground electrical facility, impacting substations serving Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Over 1,000 flights were cancelled.
Electricity restored at Atlanta airport, world's busiest
Passengers rest behind the ticket counter after the power went out at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, December 17, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia, US. / AP
December 18, 2017

Power has been fully restored at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials said, after an outage left passengers at the world's busiest airport stranded in darkened terminals or in aircraft idling on tarmacs on Sunday.

The airport lost power earlier in the day, halting all incoming and outgoing flights and leaving thousands stranded.

The airport announced on its Twitter page minutes after its midnight deadline, "Power has been restored on all concourses. 5,000+ meals are being delivered to passengers. Trains will be operational soon." Earlier, the airport said they expected to resolve the issue by midnight. 

Georgia Power, the utility that provides electricity to the sprawling airport, said in a statement that a fire caused extensive damage in an underground electrical facility, impacting substations serving the airport. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Delayed departures

The partial shutdown at the start of one of the busiest travel weeks of the year forced the Federal Aviation Administration to ground flights bound for Atlanta.

Departures from Atlanta were delayed as well because gates and other equipment inside terminals were inoperative, the agency said.

The FAA flight control tower was operating normally, but at least three major airlines – United Air Lines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines – suspended operations at the airport for the rest of the day.

Recommended

"We know that today has been challenging to all of our customers travelling in and out of Atlanta, and we regret your disappointment," Southwest said in a statement.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed passengers huddled in partial darkness inside crowded terminals.

Delta Air Lines said on Twitter it was working to allow customers to deplane as quickly as possible, with only a limited number of open gates available.

Delta, which operates its largest hub at Hartsfield, said it cancelled more than 450 flights on Sunday.

For all carriers, more than 600 flights scheduled to fly out of Hartsfield, or 54 percent, were cancelled on Sunday while 449 of all scheduled inbound flights were scratched, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking service.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin