Australia thrashed England by an innings and 41 runs in the third test in Perth on Monday to reclaim the Ashes with two matches to spare and condemn Joe Root's team to a period of gloomy introspection.

Seamer Josh Hazlewood finished with a five-wicket haul as England were bowled out for 218 before tea at the WACA, four years after Alastair Cook's side meekly handed back the urn at the same venue, and with the same humiliating 3-0 scoreline.

Play was delayed by three hours by damp patches on the pitch and rain squalls throughout the morning, but it was not enough to save England as they lost their last six wickets for 85 runs.

"So many different emotions are coming out right now, I’m that excited," Australia skipper Steve Smith said.