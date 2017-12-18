POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Cricket: Australia reclaim Ashes with demolition of England
Australia beats England by an innings and 41 runs in the third test in Perth on Monday. For the third time in four series 'down under' the Australians polished off England at the earliest opportunity.
Cricket: Australia reclaim Ashes with demolition of England
Australian players celebrate after winning the third test and taking the best-of-five series to reclaim the Ashes, WACA Ground, Perth, Australia, December 18, 2017. / Reuters
December 18, 2017

* Hazlewood bags five wickets

* England bowled out for 218

* England lose series 3-0 

Australia thrashed England by an innings and 41 runs in the third test in Perth on Monday to reclaim the Ashes with two matches to spare and condemn Joe Root's team to a period of gloomy introspection.

Seamer Josh Hazlewood finished with a five-wicket haul as England were bowled out for 218 before tea at the WACA, four years after Alastair Cook's side meekly handed back the urn at the same venue, and with the same humiliating 3-0 scoreline.

Play was delayed by three hours by damp patches on the pitch and rain squalls throughout the morning, but it was not enough to save England as they lost their last six wickets for 85 runs.

"So many different emotions are coming out right now, I’m that excited," Australia skipper Steve Smith said.

Recommended

"What an amazing feeling to win an Ashes series, my first as captain to be three-nil up... it’s quite incredible."

Even with some 28 overs lost to the weather, England resumed in peril at 132 for four, still 127 runs short of making Australia bat again on a pitch riddled with cracks at both ends.

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was bowled for 14 by Hazlewood on the first delivery he faced, with Nathan Lyon trapping Moeen Ali lbw for 11.

First innings centurion Dawid Malan raised his fourth test half-century but after being worked over by Hazlewood, a gloved catch behind for 54 when trying to pull the bowler.

Hazlewood claimed his fifth victim of the match when tail-ender Craig Overton was taken in the gully for 12 where Usman Khawaja took a fine low catch.

Stuart Broad lasted two balls before he was caught behind off Pat Cummins, with the same bowler wrapping up the match and the series by dismissing Chris Woakes for 22.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each