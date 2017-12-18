Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Monday travelled to Dhaka where he plans to meet Bangladeshi officials in the first high-level visit from Turkey since a mass influx of Rohingya refugees took place in late August.

More than 436,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar for Bangladesh due to violence at the hands of Myanmar’s armed forces and Buddhist mobs, according to a United Nations report published in late September.

"Hundreds of thousands of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims were forced to seek refuge in Bangladesh after facing violence and massacres they were subjected to. I once more applaud the Bangladeshi government for not leaving them [Rohingya] alone," Yildirim said, in a news conference ahead of his official visit to Bangladesh.

Turkey was the first foreign country that responded to the humanitarian crisis of Rohingya Muslims who are considered by the UN as the world’s most persecuted people.

In early September, Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan visited a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Yildirim’s visit on Monday marks one of the few visits by high-level government officials from foreign countries. He will be also the first prime minister to visit a Rohingya refugee camp.

Turkish projects

With new arrivals in 2017, the Rohingya refugee population is now at more than 850,000 people in camps around the Bangladeshi border town of Cox's Bazar, according to data by the UN.

The dramatic rise in the number of refugees has increased the demand for shelter, food, health centres and schools for children, who comprise most of the refugees.